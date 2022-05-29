Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken stopped in Dubuque Saturday night to discuss responsible gun ownership and the political divide in his Democratic primary campaign for the U.S. Senate.
Franken told a crowd of around 100 that he was the best chance Democrats have to beat longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the November general election.
“I give you my assurance that this is infinitely possible and, more so, doable,” he said.
In an interview before the event, Franken told the Telegraph Herald that his strength is that he is a serious candidate for serious times.
“My record would suggest that I am rooted well in serious thought and large discussion and decision making,” he said. “International security affairs with Ukraine is a ripe topic for me. I’ve been dealing with firearms in the military and stretching back into my youth. But I also see how the United States has become demented in our approach to firearms and how it’s become a divisive issue in society, which has been amazingly fabricated.”
Franken also said he believes he can bring people past the partisan divide.
“I believe I’m in a situation to talk through those and be strong-willed enough to be logical and hopefully bring sides together to a significant improvement,” he said. “There’s a lot of space between the political parties today. Between those parties are this large cadre of individuals who want to stay on-topic and not be swayed through vacuous terminology and shallow decision making. Those independents hold sway in the general election.”
When a teacher in the crowd said how scared she was going to work in the wake of decades of school shootings, Franken said that private gun sales needed to have the kind of five-step, in-depth background checks and training requirements that surplus guns sold by the military have.
“Those weapons are not showing up in mass shootings because we take the time to focus on responsible gun ownership,” he said. “Guns in America need to become a specialized tool, not something Republicans can use as a throttle.”
In response, Grassley’s campaign communications director Michaela Sundermann pointed to Grassley’s Eagles Act, named for the high school in Parkland, Fla., which suffered a shooting in 2018, which would expand the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center’s focus on school shootings.
“With his leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he will continue working with parents, educators, law enforcement officials and mental health professionals to prevent these attacks in our communities,” he said.
Franken said that Grassley “strayed from ‘Iowa nice’ and fairness” as a member of the Judiciary Committee, installing a partisan Supreme Court.
Mary Loney Buchell hosted the event and said Franken understands Iowans’ needs.
“He worked in a meat packing plant, he’s worked hard and has his hands dirty. He’s been union,” she said. “He can walk onto the Senate floor on Day 1 and be productive because he has sat down with so many of those decision makers.”
Franken faces former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary.
