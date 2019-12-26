A Sun Prairie Farm Credit cooperative recently awarded nearly $100,000 to two southwest Wisconsin institutions of higher education in support of agricultural programs.
Compeer Financial provided $50,000 to Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, which will support the school’s Mobile Agriculture Lab, according to a press release.
The lab, which brings projects and activities led by instructors to high school classrooms, is part of a comprehensive plan to expose students to agriculture careers and encourage agriculture training and employment.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Agriculture recently received $48,235 to help start a student-managed ice cream production business, which will launch in the spring.
The ice cream will be sold to the university’s dining services and be available for purchase on campus.