The Republican Party of Iowa on Tuesday flagged illegal campaign contributions from area Iowa Senate candidate Matt Robinson’s campaign to those of three fellow Democrats.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Robinson said human error was behind the contributions, which already have been returned to his campaign.
Robinson is running to represent Iowa Senate District 33, which will cover most of rural Dubuque County, most of Jackson County and all of Jones County. He faces incumbent Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
Iowa law prohibits candidates from transferring their campaign funds directly to other candidates.
The contributions in question were found in Robinson’s latest campaign finance report to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. Robinson’s campaign sent $100 to gubernatorial candidate Diedre DeJear’s campaign, $25 to retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken’s campaign for U.S. Senate and $10 to John Fetterman, the Democrat running in the close U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.
In a press release, Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton decried the contributions, questioning what they say about Robinson and calling for the receiving campaigns to return the funds immediately.
“The law says candidate-to-candidate transfers are not allowed, and Matt Robinson did it not once, not twice, but three different times,” Crompton said in the release. “I’m not against Democrats wasting their money, but sending donations from your campaign account to other failing candidates is strictly prohibited. If Matt Robinson cannot follow the law while he is running for office, Iowans cannot trust him to write the law if he’s elected.”
Robinson said the contributions from his campaign were due to human error.
“The contribution was meant to be a personal contribution,” he said. “In error, the disclosure was made from the campaign account. The campaign has been issued reimbursements for those contributions and are in contact with the Iowa Ethics Board in case there is anything further we need to do.”
The Iowa Ethics Board did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.