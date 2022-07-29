A sick pig prompted the temporary closure to the public of the livestock barns at the Dubuque County Fair late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The swine barn remained closed Thursday afternoon, while the other barns had reopened.
The initial closures were enacted after a pig showed signs of illness Wednesday.
“We had a pig that was having health concerns,” said Marybeth Foster, regional director of Iowa State Extension and Outreach. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided that the public would be kept out of the (livestock) barns and that animals would be kept in the barns — except to be taken out to be watered or fed.”
She said the fair’s veterinarian examined the pig and took samples that were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Ames.
“The pig and the other ones that belonged to the family were removed and returned to the family’s farm,” Foster said.
All livestock barns other than the swine one reopened Thursday morning.
As of Thursday afternoon, Foster said officials still were awaiting test results for the ill pig.
The other pigs in the swine barn were being held there until results are received.
“Once we have results, we can determine next steps,” Foster wrote in an email.
Other animals at the fair not being auctioned were being released Thursday afternoon because of the concert at the fairgrounds and not in connection to the health issue.
