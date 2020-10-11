One person was hurt in two-vehicle crash Friday in a Dubuque roundabout.
Jody L. Greve, 45, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Andrew J. Lugrain, 67, of Dubuque, was traveling west on University Avenue through the roundabout at North Grandview Avenue at about 12:55 p.m. Friday when his vehicle was struck from behind by Greve’s vehicle.
Greve was cited with failure to maintain control, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Lugrain was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.