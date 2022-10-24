EPWORTH, Iowa — After a period of isolation, Divine Word College could finally open its doors again and share a multicultural feast.

“Because of the pandemic, people couldn’t come — now, we feel more happy because what we cook, people can enjoy it,” said Antz-Carly Cadet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.