EPWORTH, Iowa — After a period of isolation, Divine Word College could finally open its doors again and share a multicultural feast.
“Because of the pandemic, people couldn’t come — now, we feel more happy because what we cook, people can enjoy it,” said Antz-Carly Cadet.
Cadet, 28, is a seminarian at the college who is originally from Haiti. He made a staple of his homeland — Haitian beans and rice — for a special public event Sunday at the Epworth school.
About 400 people attended World Mission Sunday at the school. The event included a multilingual liturgy in the afternoon, followed by a feast with more than 60 dishes representing the varied backgrounds of the students of the school. It was open to the public for the first time since the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.
The Society of the Divine Word is a Catholic missionary religious congregation with priests and brothers working in more than 70 countries. Today, there are 5,965 Divine Word missionaries throughout the world. The society’s Epworth college has about 100 students from more than a dozen nations.
“Since I’m Haitian, and I’m living in a multicultural community, it is nice to make a dish to help make connections to my culture,” Cadet said. “(Beans and rice) is one of the main dishes in Haiti. We consider it the most-special food. I’m very happy to share it.”
Appetizers for the feast included banh beo, steamed rice pancakes from Vietnam; laphet thoke, Burmese tea leaf salad from Myanmar; and papaya salad from Thailand. Main courses included goat meat stew from Cameroon; Lecho over rice from Hungary; dumplings from China and pork adobo from the Philippines.
“I beelined over to the Vietnamese table, which has the egg rolls — my all-time favorite,” said Carol Powers, of Dubuque.
Powers said she looked forward to returning to the event when it reopened to the public.
“It’s great to be back.” she said.
Tables of food offerings ringed the walls of the college’s gymnasium, with tables and chairs filling the gym floor. Students served the dishes. Often, the servers wore clothing originating from their region of the world.
“I had egg rolls, spring rolls, I had goat, I had pork, and I had Polynesian food — something wrapped in leaves,” Powers said. “Where else can you experience something like this — with all of these different cultures coming together?”
A 1976 Divine Word graduate, the Rev. Tom Ascheman has been college president since 2017. He said he was thrilled to open the college’s doors to visitors once again.
“This is really the first major event where we’ve invited people back onto campus for 2½ years, Ascheman said. “Even for graduations, we weren’t able to. This is the first time we’ve been able to gather a large group of people together, and it’s delightful.”
World Mission Sunday celebrated the Catholic Church and its work in the world. Ascheman said the liturgy and food festival fit the celebration’s aims.
“That’s exactly what ‘mission’ is about — celebrating the spread of Jesus’ mission all over the world, among people of every color, race, language,” he said.
Ascheman said students worked together, late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, to prepare the food.
“If you thought it looked a little chaotic at times in chapel (during the liturgy), you should have seen the kitchen last night at about midnight,” he said. “There were hundreds of cooks in there, preparing dishes from home. What I liked about it was it wasn’t just Vietnamese students preparing Vietnamese food. You had a Latino student from Memphis and somebody from Africa rolling up the egg rolls. You had somebody helping to chop vegetables for one of the dishes from Myanmar. It wasn’t only native hands producing the feast — it was other hands as well.”
