Authorities said a Dubuque drug dealer threw meth into the Mississippi River as he was being pulled over Wednesday, but police were able to fish the drugs out of the water.
Jason J. Woods, 39, of 807 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that police acting on a tip saw Woods, who was wanted, get into a vehicle on East 15th Street. An officer attempted to pull over Woods’ vehicle on East 16th Street as it crossed the Peosta Channel of the Mississippi, but he continued onto the bridge.
“As the vehicle neared the middle of the bridge, I did observe two plastic bags being thrown out the passenger side of the vehicle into the river,” documents state.
Woods then pulled over. Police reported finding drug paraphernalia and $834 in Woods’ vehicle. Police also spotted the two bags floating in the river, and the Dubuque Fire Department took police on its rescue boat to retrieve them. Both bags contained meth, according to documents.
Woods also was cited with littering, failure to provide proof of automobile insurance and fraudulent use of registration.