The Dubuque County Historical Society seeks local baseball memorabilia or artifacts for loan or donation for an upcoming exhibit.
The exhibit will be displayed in 2020 at the society’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, according to a press release.
The exhibit will primarily feature the early years of minor league baseball in Dubuque, beginning in 1879 when the Dubuque Red Stockings beat the World Champion Chicago White Stockings, 1-0. Charles Comiskey played right field for the Dubuque Red Stockings in that game and would later go on to revolutionize the first base position and become the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox.
Items sought include those related to Dubuque’s minor league teams (including the Rabbits, Red Stockings, Giants, Shamrocks, Dubs, Climbers, Hustlers, Ironmen, Tigers, Royals and Packers); the Fourth Street Baseball Field; Dubuque Athletic Field; Petrakis Park; and individual players on Dubuque teams.
Individuals interested in loaning or donating items are encouraged to contact Kristin Glomstad, the museum’s collections manager, at 563-557-9545, extension 310, or by emailing kglomstad@rivermuseum.com.