From the sidelines of the 2021 Pan American Wrestling Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala, in May, Dr. Adam Susmarski was keeping an eye out for sprains, breaks and possible concussions.
Two months later, the athletes Susmarski cared for as the team physician earned worldwide acclaim at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“It’s an impressive situation to be around athletes that have been training their whole lives, especially in the past four years, for such a marquee event and seeing them come to their peak right before the Games,” Susmarski said this week. “It’s almost like having a sneak peek for what was to come.”
Susmarski stayed up late or got up early to watch the Olympics from Dubuque where he is a sports, spine and rehabilitation doctor at Medical Associates Clinic.
He was thrilled to see USA wrestlers David Taylor and Gable Steveson win their gold medals at the Olympics, repeating their victories from the Pan American championships, where they and 22 other USA wrestlers won gold in men’s and women’s freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman wrestling.
“Those were very exciting, end-of-the-match victories I’ll definitely always remember,” Susmarski said of the Olympic matches. “It’s an exciting way to start the day to watch some of those guys that you had an opportunity to work with reach their dream.”
Just before his trip to the Pan American championships, Susmarski moved to Dubuque with his wife, Rachel Rokser.
Previously, he practiced sports medicine at the U.S. Naval Academy. Susmarski was in the Navy for 15 years. He was deployed to Afghanistan, Africa and southern Europe and served as a commander.
He now is one of a handful of sports medicine doctors who take turns on the sidelines at Loras College, University of Dubuque and Clarke University games and who advise local secondary school athletic programs.
Susmarski, a longtime wrestling fan, will help cover wrestling matches in addition to football games with Dr. Steven Rock and Dr. Kyle Korth.
“It might be a biased opinion, but I think (wrestling is) one of the best, if not the best, spectator sports to be at, and the athletes are arguably some of the best athletes to be around,” Susmarski said. “It’s a great environment to be in.”
Rock has worked locally in sports and performance medicine for 20 years. He has seen advancements in the field, from improvements in how concussions are treated to the introduction of more athletic trainers.
Rock said it’s nice to have Susmarski on board.
“When I first started, we had another doctor, but he retired,” Rock said. “It’s sort of only been me left here for a while. It’s nice to have someone else to talk through a problem and to have a fresh set of eyes.”
One thing that Susmarski has brought with him is a diagnostic ultrasound machine, a handheld device that pairs with a cellphone to allow for quick evaluations of injuries. Susmarski carried the device with him to Guatemala in his luggage.
Rock and Susmarski agree that part of the fun of being a team physician is getting to see athletes develop.
On the sidelines of a game or practice, a team physician watches out for injuries and makes quick decisions about whether to pull an athlete from a competition.
“The longer you do it, the easier the decisions become,” Rock said, explaining that even if athletes and fans don’t always see it, pulling an athlete out of the game protects that person’s health and can help make sure the athlete is well enough to compete in more games in the long run.
“I am not there to win the wrestling match,” Susmarski said. “We would like to as medical providers keep people as healthy as possible and do the best to keep them in the competition, but only if it’s safe.”
Similarly, a fan’s eyes might be glued to the ball, but a doctor is watching the parts of the game where there are high risks for injury.
“It makes it more occupational,” Susmarski said. “You have to take the emotion out of it a little bit and be very focused on your job. I think that’s something that maybe not everybody understands.”
Patients don’t have to be professional or collegiate athletes to get treatment from Susmarski. He also treats other musculoskeletal injuries.
“Anybody who sprains their ankle or has a bad shoulder or their back hurts, we’d be happy to see them,” Susmarski said.