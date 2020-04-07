Clarke University officials have moved spring commencement ceremonies to the fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center, school officials wrote in a letter to the campus community. The date coincides with the college's homecoming weekend and Clarke's 177th Founders' Day.
Graduates who are not able to attend the Oct. 3 ceremony will be able to attend the May 2021 commencement.
Officials wrote that while commencement activities have been rescheduled, 2020 graduates still will receive their degrees as originally planned.