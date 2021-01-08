PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has unveiled plans for a highway reconstruction project that state officials say will improve the safety of a major Grant County corridor.
Officials plan to repave a nearly 15-mile stretch of Wisconsin 80 from the southern edge of Platteville to the Illinois border. They also plan to widen the highway’s shoulders and add guardrails, repair a bridge and culverts and construct two roundabouts at intersections where crashes have occurred with alarming frequency.
“We’ve got a number of state highways that could use some help, this being one,” said David Lambert, Grant County highway commissioner.
The pavement along the Wisconsin 80 corridor has cracked and rutted. An “above-average” number of crashes have resulted from vehicles failing to stop or yield at certain intersections, according to the DOT plan.
To address those concerns, the state plans a $9 million to $12 million project that will occur in three phases.
A section of Wisconsin 80 between Cuba City and Hazel Green will be repaved. The project originally was scheduled for 2023 but could begin this fall based on funding availability.
A leg between Cuba City and Platteville also is slated for reconstruction in 2023. Officials plan to replace the surface of a bridge on the southern edge of Platteville and reinforce areas where the bridge’s abutments have eroded.
Additionally, a single-lane roundabout is planned north of Cuba City at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Wisconsin 81, where a Grant County man — Gilbert Tranel — died in a wreck almost two years ago.
Eleven crashes occurred at the intersection from 2014 to 2020, according to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory. In total, three people were killed, and 10 were injured.
Construction will not occur within Cuba City in the area between Troy and Jackson streets.
The final portion of the project, which is scheduled to begin in 2024, includes a smaller roundabout in Hazel Green at the intersection of Wisconsin 11 and Wisconsin 80, along with road reconstruction south to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
Officials plan structural repairs and re-grading on a box culvert at Buncombe Road, south of Hazel Green, where there have been severe crashes. A 2017 incident resulted in one fatality and three injuries.
The DOT intends to maintain access to traffic, but detour routes might be necessary as the roundabouts are constructed and the bridge is resurfaced, according to planning documents.
Lambert said the intersections the DOT has selected for reconstruction pose trouble for oversized and heavy vehicles, which struggle to navigate the turns.
But the decision to install roundabouts has proven unpopular.
Village of Hazel Green officials surveyed utility bill customers and found that 153 customers opposed the smaller roundabout while 45 supported it.
One of Gilbert Tranel’s brothers, Myron Tranel, said he opposes the roundabout project.
Following Gilbert Tranel’s death, county crews installed a flashing stop sign at the intersection, which Myron said suffices.
“I think they are spending a lot of money for no benefit,” he said.
DOT staff conducted intersection-control evaluations to determine whether the roundabouts were necessary, according to DOT Project Manager Derek Potter. Evaluations consider safety, traffic flow, environmental impacts and public opposition.
“Certainly, we appreciate people’s input, and we’re open to looking at that,” Potter said. “In this particular case, our recommended alternative is the roundabout. The other intersection controls we evaluated didn’t meet the safety requirements.”