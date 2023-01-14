The Salvation Army of Dubuque is still hoping to get closer to its 2022 campaign goal of $320,000, officials at the nonprofit said in a press release. The kettle portion of the campaign finished on Dec. 24 and raised $110,000. The mail appeal will continue until Jan. 31, and so far, has brought in nearly $128,000.

The Dubuque Salvation Army was able to provide its usual Christmas assistance programs distributing new toys to more than 500 needy children and food vouchers to about 2,000 area residents.

