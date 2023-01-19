EARLVILLE, Iowa — A Delaware County man is accused of shooting at his girlfriend as she fled their residence with her 9-year-old daughter last summer.
Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, recently was arrested and is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with attempted murder, child endangerment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault causing injury in connection with the shooting.
Delaware County authorities responded at about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to a residence north of Earlville after receiving a report that Wuchter assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Kayla M. Pritchard.
Wuchter told authorities that he was upset with Pritchard for not picking him up from work. Pritchard told authorities that Wuchter told her that her kids “would witness a murder” during the altercation.
While authorities were investigating that incident, they learned of a shooting that occurred Aug. 22 at their residence.
On that day, Wuchter was angry at Pritchard and wanted Pritchard’s 15-year-old son and the son’s girlfriend to leave, according to documents. Wuchter was “pushing (Pritchard) around.”
When the teenage son told Wuchter to stop assaulting his mother, Wuchter held the teen by the throat and pushed him against a door, causing an injury to the teen’s back that was later documented in photos. Wuchter pushed Pritchard over a bed when she told him to stop assaulting her son and then grabbed her and pushed her into her son, causing the son to have a bloody nose.
Pritchard left the residence with her 9-year-old daughter, and as they were walking away from the house, Wuchter pointed a “black long gun” at Pritchard through an open window of the house. The teen’s girlfriend saw Wuchter fire three shots toward Pritchard.
Pritchard told authorities that she and her daughter ran down the road to a neighbor’s property and hid in some trees after Wuchter fired the shots.
A search warrant application filed on Jan. 11 with the Iowa District Court for Delaware County states that authorities learned “that there is a long history of physical abuse” within the Wuchter household and notes that Pritchard told authorities that Wuchter had retrieved a handgun from a safe and held it “to the back of her head within the last week.”
A list of items seized by authorities when executing the search warrant included 10 shotguns, eight handguns, 12 rifles, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana residue, a scale, marijuana seeds and plant material, and counterfeit currency of various denominations.
Wuchter faces charges of domestic assault and first-degree harassment related to the Jan. 9 incident.