Andrea Kirby, seventh-grade religion teacher and campus ministry leader at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, directs her group of students in song as they carol along Katrina Circle in Dubuque on Monday.
Andrea Kirby, seventh-grade religion teacher and campus ministry leader at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, directs her group of students in song as they carol along Katrina Circle in Dubuque on Monday.
Dozens of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School students walked through a Dubuque neighborhood on Monday, dressed in Santa hats, reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters.
As they went, they belted out verses to a variety of popular Christmas tunes, singing for the neighbors who came out of their homes to listen.
“You’re not just bringing joy to yourself — you’re bringing joy to others during Christmastime,” seventh-grader Aaliyah Smothers said.
About 65 Mazzuchelli seventh-graders went caroling through a neighborhood across the street from their campus as a pre-Christmas service activity.
“We’ve just been trying to think outside of ourselves and how can they spread the joy of Christmas to others,” said Andrea Kirby, seventh-grade religion teacher and campus ministry leader.
The students made their way down the sidewalk Monday morning, singing songs such as “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Their singing attracted the attention of neighbors, who came outside to listen to the students.
From time to time, Kirby would stop her charges to start a new song and to get them back to singing in unison.
“I said smiles and cheer was required,” Kirby said before the students left for their excursion.
She said she hoped the activity got students thinking outside themselves and to recognize that serving others is part of their faith.
Aaliyah said Monday marked her first time going caroling, noting that the chance to go with her friends and wear Christmas attire made it particularly enjoyable.
“It was fun to spread joy to people during Christmas, even though we probably did not sound good,” she said, laughing.
Ellie Heiar and Emma Dean, who also participated in the activity, said they enjoyed the chance to go out caroling.
“I think it was a really nice thing to do for the people, for our neighbors,” Emma said.