The notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday night included:
Chaplain Schmitt plans
Action: Council members voted, 5-0, with Jake Rios and Brett Shaw absent, to reject initial bids for the first phase of planned projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Background: City officials and the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors are partnering on the proposed work on the manmade island, with the costs covered by the DRA.
The first phase of the project would include significant updates to Veterans Memorial Plaza. The centerpiece would be a walkway spiraling out from the memorial over the pond, ending with a lit replica stack of the USS Oklahoma. The ship was where the island’s namesake, Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, lost his life in a heroic rescue effort during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Base construction costs were estimated at $2.5 million, but the lowest of three bids recently received was $3.2 million.
What’s next: Kevin Lynch, a DRA board member who chairs the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force, said the group plans to meet with bidders to understand the high bids and seek a solution.
Parking-permit districts
Action: Council members voted, 5-0, to amend the city’s ordinance for designating residential parking-permit districts.
Background: The city adopted an ordinance in 1985 to establish residential parking-permit districts in order to limit street congestion and obstruction of resident parking by nonresident vehicles.
To be designated a district, residents have to petition the city. Then, engineers conduct a study at peak hours. If 70% of curbside parking was taken and 25% were taken by nonresidents, the request goes before the City Council
According to City Engineer Gus Psihoyos, his staff is being called out to study areas too often when early studies don’t show an issue. For instance, city staff studied an area near Hempstead High School five times before, on the sixth try, the 70%/25% parameters were met.
What’s next: Moving forward, city staff will conduct no more than four site visits. Those will be conducted within 30 days of receipt of a petition.
Greenhouse gas inventory
Action: Council members voted, 5-0, to receive and file an update on the city’s greenhouse gas emissions as part of an ongoing reduction strategy.
Background: Student researchers from University of Northern Iowa recently reported that the city recorded a 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2003 to 2018. The city has a goal of reducing 2003’s emission levels by 50% by 2030.
Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the city needs to take “bold action” to make the 2030 goal since the most-easily accomplishable steps already have been taken.
For instance, vehicle trips have been reduced as ridership in the city’s public transportation system increased following a restructuring of routes and the implementation of a bike-friendly program. Smart water and electric meters also have been installed in Dubuque households, leading to usage reductions.
What’s next: Bell is organizing a task force and the city has hired consultants at a cost of $100,000 to develop an updated climate action plan by April.