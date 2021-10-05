The annual fundraising event for the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s domestic violence shelter will be held later this month.

The 16th Annual Glimmer of Hope event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place.

The cost is $60 per person or $100 per couple and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and one drink ticket per person.

The event includes personal stories and live and silent auction items.

Tickets are available at accelevents.com/e/glimmer.

