DELHI, Iowa — The Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts will share a superintendent starting next school year.
Dave Hoeger, currently the shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts, will become the superintendent for both Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg starting July 1, the press release states. Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch plans to retire at that time.
The school boards for both districts approved the one-year superintendent sharing agreement at their meetings this week.
“Sharing a superintendent provides both districts with approximately $66,000 in additional revenue from the state,” states a press release from the school districts. “The operational sharing program from the State of Iowa encourages districts to share certain positions.
“The close proximity of the Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley school districts makes this an ideal sharing arrangement where staff could travel from one district to another. Teacher vacancies, as well as other staffing positions, are becoming increasingly difficult to fill, and this arrangement will allow for more flexibility to meet both districts’ needs in the future.”
The release stressed that there is “no intention” to consolidate the Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley school districts.
