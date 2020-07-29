The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shenell N. Echols, 28, of 2615 Raven Oaks Drive, Apt. 3, was arrested at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment.
- Collin J. Woodyard, 18, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of University Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
- Anthony J. Thor, 35, of Worth, Ill., was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Thor assaulted Joshua M. Conley, 43, a security staff member at the casino.
- Robert E. Maupin, 62, of 93 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of assault and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Maupin assaulted Terrance C. Woodard, 46, no permanent address.
- Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $3,598 at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Gary L. Carner, 59, of 1664 Washington St., reported the theft of items worth $1,200 between 4 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday from 39 Bluff St.