R.R.S. Stewart (left), of the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, discusses the site of the first church building in Iowa, which was located in what is now Washington Square. Stewart led a walking tour of local African American historical sites Sunday in Dubuque, beginning with a presentation at Dubuque Museum of Art.
An aging, light-blue historical marker sits in Dubuque’s Washington Square and marks the former location of a 20-foot-by-26-foot building that served as the community’s first church building.
The story of the primitive Methodist chapel figured prominently in a walking tour Sunday of selected sites devoted to the history of Dubuque’s early Black population.
“In the autumn of 1833, Dubuque was little more than a miner’s camp and a trading post,” said R.R.S. Stewart, of the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission.
Stewart led the tour, which was held by the commission, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and Dubuque Museum of Art in conjunction with local Juneteenth observances.
The tour began with a presentation at the Dubuque Museum of Art that drew about 50 people. Many participants then braved intermittent thunderstorms to take the walking tour of an approximate five-block area. Sites included the former location of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
“This is great and long overdue,” said Kathy Schmit, of Dubuque, who attended the walking tour with her husband, Dan. “I think this is marvelous.”
Stewart said that Black residents were among the financial contributors and regular members of the first church in Dubuque. A contributor named Tilda is believed to have been the sister of Ralph — a former slave and Dubuque lead miner who earned his freedom in 1839 as a result of the first case decided by the territorial Supreme Court in Iowa.
The church’s membership rolls included Charlotte Morgan, a Black woman.
“Charlotte Morgan and her husband, Nathaniel Morgan, owned property described as ‘Lot One,’ because it was the first lot laid out in the Village of Dubuque in the Territory of Michigan,” Stewart said. “Both Charlotte Morgan, as a member, and Ralph, as a result of his sister, were both connected to this early Methodist church.”
Nathaniel Morgan’s lynching by a White mob, on Sept. 6, 1840, marked a turning point in Dubuque’s early Black history.
“In the Census of 1840, Dubuque had an African-American population of 72, which made it one of the largest African-American populations (in the Territory of Iowa),” Stewart said. “Dubuque’s Black population declined after the murder of Nathaniel Morgan. Then, it grew after the Civil War. It then saw a massive decline in the 1930s. You had a period of flight from Dubuque to larger cities like Chicago and Waterloo and Cedar Rapids because of the Great Depression and racial strife.”
Stewart said her research into Dubuque’s Black history indicated a recurring cycle of increasing and declining population, that ultimately reached a low point of only five Black families in 1959.