Question: What project is being worked on around John F. Kennedy Road and Pennsylvania Avenue that’s causing all of the digging?
Answer: In a partnership between the City of Dubuque and several private utility companies, a fiber optic conduit system is being installed along John F. Kennedy Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
City of Dubuque communications assistant Trevor Fannon said in an email that the project will provide availability to high-speed fiber-optic internet services to surrounding homes and businesses.
In addition, he said, large fiber vaults are being set up for additional fiber-optic opportunities on any future projects done in the area.
“Plans are in place to expand the fiber-optic infrastructure to Asbury Road, Clarke Drive, and elsewhere in the community with the goal of increasing internet options and affordability,” Fannon said in his email.
Question: Why did they cut down all the trees on Jackson Street? Will they be replaced?
Answer: City Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said in an email that the trees along Jackson Street were removed due to the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that has been killing ash trees across North America.
Either the City of Dubuque Park Division or contractors hired by the city have been removing dead or dying trees across the city since 2015, she said in the email.
Ware said the City of Dubuque plans to begin replacing trees taken down after the current budget freeze caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully starting in 2021. The city will work with volunteer organization Dubuque Trees Forever on the replanting.
Across Dubuque County, however, some trees removed due to the emerald ash borer have begun to be replaced. Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston told the Telegraph Herald in late October that county conservation was actively working on tree replacement thanks to a large tree donation.