DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There’s more to the arrival of Major League Baseball in Dubuque County than the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees stepping out from a row of corn.
The two teams, umpires, MLB staff and fans must make a journey off the beaten path of a normal big-league schedule to experience the nationally televised, regular-season contest Thursday, Aug. 12, at a specially constructed, temporary stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
“All of the groups coming to the site have to experience this in their own way and it has to go perfectly for them — that includes players, staff and fans,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball’s director of special events. “We want to make sure that we are addressing the needs of all of the groups.”
Yolkut said that task required a coordinated plan involving local and league officials with one overarching goal.
“We want it to be a magical experience,” he said. “We’re excited because all eyes will be on Dyersville.”
THE TEAMS
The White Sox and Yankees both will fly into Dubuque on the day of the game.
“We are in Minnesota the series before,” said Scott Reifert, senior vice president for communications for the White Sox. “On Wednesday (Aug. 11), we will play a day game in Minnesota, then spend the night in Minneapolis and fly to Dubuque that morning of the (Dyersville) game.”
The Yankees play a three-game series Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 9-11, in Kansas City, and will travel to Dubuque County from there.
“The teams are arriving in Dubuque the day of the game on charter (flights) — the Yankees on Delta and the White Sox on United,” said Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport director. “We’ve been coordinating with Major League Baseball for over a year, working with Major League Baseball’s transportation team to not only accept the arrival of the teams but also their departures.”
Dalsing said he is confident the airport’s Dubuque Jet Center can handle accommodating the charter flights, because the center routinely handles direct charter flights to Biloxi, Miss., and Laughlin, Nev., involving Sun Country Airlines.
Yolkut said baseball officials have been working with a bus company to transport the teams from the Dubuque airport to the game site.
“We want it to be no different than if they were playing this game in Chicago,” he said. “We have to have bus drivers who know how to get to these places and get the players to the site so that they can go through their normal routine.”
Players will have some time to experience the movie site prior to the game.
“A bunch of our guys want to have (games of) catch on the movie set — they want to be tourists for a while,” Reifert said.
Then, it will be time to attend to game preparation — including batting practice. The White Sox will take batting practice from 3:40 to 4:30 p.m., with the Yankees following between 4:35 and 5:25 p.m.
“We designed their day to mimic what their experience would be in Chicago or New York,” Yolkut said.
The teams won’t spend the night locally.
“After the game, we will be busing our players back to Dubuque and flying to Chicago that night,” Reifert said. “In Major League Baseball, we very often travel after games at night, and it’s not uncommon for teams to land at 2 or 3 in the morning.”
Dalsing said it has not been determined whether the charter aircraft bringing the teams to Dubuque will remain at the airport the duration of the day and evening. There should be plenty of other activity at the airport, as the charter jets won’t likely be the only arriving aircraft.
“We’re also anticipating a lot of corporate-type traffic the day of the game,” Dalsing said.
Friday, Aug. 13, is a scheduled off day for both teams — a date that serves as a contingency in case inclement weather forces a postponement on Thursday. It also gives players a chance to recover after the Dyersville game. The teams resume their series on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.
Yolkut said player recovery and preparation are prime considerations in scheduling games.
“When we’re building the schedule, we are trying to maximize the teams’ abilities to prepare,” he said.
GAME, LEAGUE STAFF
Umpires are essential for a baseball game, and Yolkut said special care has been taken to accommodate the umpiring crew handling the Aug. 12 game, with baseball officials working closely with the Major League Baseball Umpires Association.
“We have to assess what their needs are and we have to make sure they are met, including when is the best time to have them arrive,” he said. “We don’t want to release their (travel or accommodation) schedule, but the umpires will get to enjoy some local hospitality in Dyersville and Dubuque.”
Official scorers and other game staff are routinely supplied by the home team during a big-league game, and the Dyersville game will be no exception, although Yolkut said some local resources also will fill various positions at the game site.
“The White Sox are the home team (in Dyersville) and we have been working with the team on an official scorer for the game,” Yolkut said. “We have worked closely to make sure the roles (a home team usually fills) are being fulfilled by the White Sox staff.”
ATTENDING FANS
Yolkut said baseball officials also wanted to make the experience for attending fans as comfortable as possible.
“We worked hard with Dyersville to come up with a plan when we designed the ballpark,” he said. “To put this on, we had to be in lockstep with local officials, and few places work as efficiently as Dyersville.”
Game planning included creating parking spaces adjacent to the temporary stadium. “We can park all of the folks (attending the game) onsite,” Yolkut said.
Uniquely, the Dyersville game will give fans more time to experience the ballpark and the nearby Field of Dreams movie site before the game.
“We are opening the ballpark gates three hours prior to the start of the game and opening the parking lots at 2 p.m.,” he said. Both openings are earlier than usual in a big-league park.
Ballpark food and drinks will be supplied by a vendor familiar with the national pastime. “We have been working closely with Aramark,” Yolkut said.
Aramark provides food and beverage service for a couple dozen pro sports teams.
“They also host festivals, and have a great feel for (nontraditional venues),” Yolkut said. “There will be traditional ballpark fare and a few surprises.”