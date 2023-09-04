Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a motorcyclist was injured in a crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Wyatt J. Funston, 20, of East Dubuque, Ill., was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Funston was operating a motorcycle south on U.S. 61/151 north of the South Grandview Avenue exit at 2:17 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a guardrail.
Funston was cited with failure to maintain control.
