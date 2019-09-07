There are relatively few people in the country who know what it’s like to accelerate faster than the speed of sound.
Stephen Hardie, however, knows 35 of them. And somehow he managed to drag almost all of them to Dubuque this week.
Hardie this week celebrated the 50th anniversary of his entrance into the U.S. Air Force training program at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona by inviting all his classmates to Dubuque to reminisce about the year they spent together.
Of the 36 graduates, 35 are still alive, and about 29 were expected to show up, all of them coming from different parts of the country and different backgrounds.
But they all shared the experience of learning to fly in 1969.
“I had graduated from Loras College, and I had no prior experience in flying,” Hardie said. “It was something quite unexpected in my life.”
This is the fourth time that members of the 1969 class will reunite to swap stories of the training they underwent. Hardie said he volunteered his home to serve as the location for the 50th anniversary reunion for the class.
Its location at the center of the country made it ideal for everyone.
“I knew we were going to want to do something for 50 years, and I knew they would all like Dubuque,” Hardie said.
They all joined the Air Force at the height of the Vietnam War. Some had some prior experience flying. Others had none at all. Several were just trying to avoid the draft.
“I didn’t want to be crawling around in the jungle being shot at, so I joined the Air Force thinking I would be safe,” said John Umhey, of South Carolina. “I ended up flying low over the jungles and getting shot at, so I wasn’t as smart as I thought I was.”
Almost all their time at Williams Air Force Base was spent learning to fly planes. When they weren’t practicing maneuvers in the air, they were in the classroom, learning about the aerodynamics and engineering of the aircraft they piloted.
Even at night, many of them practiced “flying the chair,” where they would sit on an office stool and go through the motions, leaning from side-to-side to simulate turning.
“You had no time off really,” said Wallace Pickard Jr., of New Jersey. “We were trying to graduate from a very intense undergraduate pilot training curriculum.”
While the experience could be grueling, it also could be exhilarating. Hardie said many were both terrified and elated when they got to go up in a Northrop T-38 Talon for the first time and hit supersonic speeds.
Throughout the whole year of training in Arizona, the men had each other to rely on, encouraging the others to stick with the program. That experience created bonds that lasted a lifetime.
“During that one year, we all experienced the absolute highs that one can enjoy, and the absolute depths of despair that one can have,” said Everett “Red” Martin Jr., of Massachusetts. “We all survived it together, so there’s obviously a bond there.”
After training, the 36 men were deployed to various roles in the Air Force, many of them serving in Vietnam.
Hardie flew a C-7A Caribou to provide supplies for smaller bases throughout Vietnam.
While they all went their separate ways after the training, many of them stayed in contact. Over the years, reunions were held.
They found that the years did nothing to lessen the connection they shared.
“We would travel anywhere to reconnect with each other,” Pickard said. “Once we all get together, it’s almost like we haven’t even been separated for years.”
This week, the group enjoyed Bocce Ball tournaments and toured Dubuque’s tourist attractions. Most importantly, Hardie made sure to schedule time during which they could all just sit around and tell stories that already have been told so many times before.
“You share the same stories over and over again, but you don’t realize it’s so repetitive,” Pickard said. “It sort of rejuvenates you and takes you back to that time, which I think is something all of us enjoy.”