Campaign donors have been a heavy talking point already in the race between U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, and there is no reason to believe that will change any time soon.
Greenfield has repeatedly pledged not to take donations from corporate political action committees.
“While Sen. Ernst has voted again and again with her corporate PAC donors at the expense of hardworking Iowans, Theresa built this historic grass-roots team without accepting one dime of corporate PAC money,” said Greenfield for Iowa spokeswoman Izzi Levy in a press release last week.
But both the Republican Party of Iowa and Ernst’s campaign have accused her of hypocrisy for the money she still takes.
“Theresa Greenfield hypocritically lines her pockets with more than a half a million dollars from corporate lobbyists, executives and CEOs,” wrote Joni for Iowa spokesman Brendan Cooley in a press release last week. “Ask Greenfield: Why will she accept donations from corporate lobbyists but not corporate PACs?”
Wednesday was the deadline for federal campaigns’ finance reports for the second quarter, and those documents shed more light on the state of donations in this race.
First, while some regulatory factors separate the two, PACS and “other political committees” donations are in the same category in Federal Election Commission filings. Both Ernst and Greenfield had six-figure sums on that line.
Ernst raised $389,100 from political committees — about 11% of her $3.5 million quarterly total.
Greenfield reported $173,040 — about 3% of the more than $6 million she raised.
The FEC also requires campaigns to itemize donations of at least $200. Smaller donations can be put in the single “unitemized” line with donors’ information provided.
Greenfield’s report lists 16,950 individual itemized donations, while Ernst’s lists 13,608.
But almost half of those come via the Democratic technology platform ActBlue and its Republican counterpart WinRed.
The Ernst campaign’s poke about corporate lobbyists is fair. There are among the listed Greenfield donors.
Ernst also has presidents and CEOs of giant corporations as donors.
Ernst also boasts donors such as a John Deere engineer, a bank CEO, attorneys and college professors. Greenfield has gotten money from attorneys, college professors, an airline pilot and a Mennonite minister.
These donors come from far and wide as well. After removing WinRed, about 27% of Ernst’s individual contributions came from Iowa. After removing ActBlue, about 18% of Greenfield’s did.
The rest are from elsewhere in the U.S. Ernst had donors from Alaska to New York City. Greenfield had them from New York City to New Mexico.
Folks also donate more than once.
In Greenfield’s list, one person from San Francisco donated in varying small amounts more than 35 times. One person from Iowa City donated at least 28 times.
In Ernst’s list, a person from Texas donated at least 18 times. Whole families from Iowa also donated the same amount on the same day at several points in the quarter.
Lundgren, Chesney attend White House eventIowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, both attended a speech by President Donald Trump last week in Washington D.C.
Trump tagged the talk “Rolling Back Regulations to Help All Americans,” championing his administration’s slashes to federal regulations.
Lundgren posted a selfie video from the White House’s South Lawn.
“I’m honored to be here to represent District 57 and the hard-working Iowans that you are and my family is,” she said.
Chesney heralded the opportunity and the invitation.
“Cutting regulations and costs, advancing occupational licensing reform and better aligning local, state and federal regulations are important accomplishments of the Trump Administration, and I am pleased to support them in this bipartisan push to drive economic growth, improve government responsiveness and to liberate Americans from burdensome regulation,” said Chesney in a press release.
Chesney shared several photos on social media of his time in Washington, including photos with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — “one (of) America’s greatest mayors” — and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway — “one of my favorite Republicans.”
Praise pours out in memory of Lewis
Local federal lawmakers were among the many to celebrate the life and mourn the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon and 17-term Democratic member of Congress, who died Friday at the age of 80. Among the social media messages shared Saturday were:
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind
- , D-Wisconsin: “We lost a giant of American history, and I lost a close, dear friend — Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. John would always remind us that it’s Ok to get into “good trouble,” albeit peaceful, in demanding equal treatment for all Americans. John never gave up fighting for America’s original promise: that all people are created equal. We honor him by continuing his legacy.”
- U.S. Sen.
Chuck Grassley
- , R-Iowa: “America is mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis. We lost a pioneer civil rights (leader) just like MLK. I didn’t (have) lots of discussion (with) John in 34 (years) of serving together, but every time I did, it was always pleasant. He was a dedicated public servant & his legacy lives on.”
- U.S. Sen.
Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois: “Rest in Power to a true American hero, John Lewis. It was an honor to serve with you in Congress, and I am forever grateful for your leadership. It hurts to not have you with us in these difficult times, but I know you’d want us to fight on and get in more #GoodTrouble.”