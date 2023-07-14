Local youth will create structures using recyclable materials, building blocks and other items during a one-day class next week in Dubuque.

City of Dubuque Leisure Services will hold “Whiz Kid Builders” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Allison-Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd., according to an online announcement.

