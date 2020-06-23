MARQUETTE, Iowa --The Marquette Farmers Market has lifted vendor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is accepting all types selling homemade and homegrown products, according to an online announcement.

The market, which includes local arts and crafts vendors, takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays in City Park, located at the intersection of First and Edgar streets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It will continue to be held through the first week of October.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact the market manager at 563-873-3537 or driftlessareawetlandcentreia@gmail.com.

Tags