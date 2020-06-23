MARQUETTE, Iowa --The Marquette Farmers Market has lifted vendor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is accepting all types selling homemade and homegrown products, according to an online announcement.
The market, which includes local arts and crafts vendors, takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays in City Park, located at the intersection of First and Edgar streets.
It will continue to be held through the first week of October.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact the market manager at 563-873-3537 or driftlessareawetlandcentreia@gmail.com.