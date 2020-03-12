DES MOINES — The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce used its annual legislative shindig in Des Moines on Wednesday to champion the governor’s Invest in Iowa Act.
Throughout Wednesday, more than 50 Dubuque-area residents descended on Des Moines, learning more about the processes of state government and doing a little to influence it as well.
The event has become an annual component of the chamber’s Leadership Dubuque program, through which local professionals are introduced to various aspects of life in the city. This year’s class spent the day touring the capitol building and meeting elected officials.
Dubuque night also draws government officials, business owners and advocates from around the area, culminating in a swanky night of cocktails and conversations with lawmakers from across the state.
This year, much of the talk from chamber members surrounded the governor’s plan to increase the sales tax by a penny. Revenue would be used for the natural resource and outdoor recreation projects approved by Iowans via referendum in 2010, as well as children’s mental health efforts.
The package also comes with income and property tax relief. The chamber has prioritized this project for 2020.
“Normally, the chamber would not like a sales tax increase,” said Barry Gentry, the chamber’s senior vice president. “But we have to grow Iowa.”
The Leadership Dubuque group was meant to meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, but coordinating the state’s response to a nationwide COVID-19 outbreak kept her away. Instead, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg filled in.
He addressed the concerns some have raised regarding the proposed legislation.
“If everybody isn’t quite getting what they want, but everybody is getting something significant they want, we’re pretty much where we want to be,” Gregg told the group. “I think Dubuque has a lot to gain, with the river right there. And I know there’s already an ethic there about caring about the outdoors.”
Area lawmakers acknowledged concerns about the bill. They also will have some input on how it turns out, as Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Democratic Dubuque Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart all are assigned to review the act in their respective chambers.
“Dubuque is very much represented in those discussions,” James said.
The chamber also spent time pushing a bill quietly entering the House Ways and Means Committee that would allow river communities to form port authorities, joining together to share the costs and liability of infrastructure and economic development projects on those rivers.
“From a quality-of-life perspective, that (bill) is attractive because it would allow communities to do things that might be initially off-putting due to their cost,” said chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. On Wednesday, he said he was not super knowledgeable about the bill, other than having read it once and assigned it a subcommittee, but said it was interesting and has a future.
Justin Gonner, of Medical Associates and a Leadership Dubuque class member, said one interesting aspect was getting to know area lawmakers.
“You think about them being fancy, but they are just regular people with day jobs, which I didn’t know,” he said.
Gonner also said he was impressed by the decorum with which lawmakers of various parties treat each other.
“I was very surprised by how non-combative both sides are,” he said. “You have this idea about the Democrats and the Republicans always bumping heads, but in Iowa at least, it really seems like they all respect each other.”