PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Massachusetts telecommunications developer intends to construct a 150-foot tower behind a car wash south of downtown Platteville this spring.
Municipal leaders are concerned that the structure will detract from the city’s aesthetics and even pose a safety risk, but they are hamstrung by state regulations to deny permits on those grounds.
“Right almost in the middle of a historic downtown, to put a 150-foot telecommunications tower seems a little bit obtuse,” said Common Council Member Kathy Kopp.
The tower, to be located at 90 E. Alden Ave., would be leased to Verizon Wireless and replace an installation currently located on the city’s water tower at 330 W. Furnace St.
The developer, TowerNorth Development LLC, could not be reached for comment, but a company engineer stated in application materials that the proposed site is the closest viable location to the water tower that provides local users with reliable service.
“The proposed facility will not require any public participation or result in any public cost for public facilities and services which would be detrimental to the economic welfare of the community,” a memo stated.
TowerNorth considered relocating two nearby cellular towers, but those locations were outside of the desired coverage area.
Additionally, no buildings in the city are of sufficient height to install equipment atop a rooftop, and the University of Wisconsin System declined a proposal to affix the equipment on a smokestack located on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus, the application stated.
Verizon Wireless has operated equipment at the top of the city water tower for more than 20 years. However, a recent push to upgrade its equipment has precluded further use of the structure, which engineers said cannot accommodate additional loads.
With the relocation, Platteville’s water and sewer department would lose more than $36,000 annually in lease payments.
“This will lead to further increases in water and sewer rates eventually,” said Council President Barb Daus. “It’s hard to find a win in this.”
Council Member Eileen Nickels mused that three other wireless carriers that lease space on the city’s water tower could relocate to the new tower, further decreasing revenue.
TowerNorth is leasing the new site from property owner Brian Laufenberg, who declined to comment on the council’s concerns.
The tower is designed to collapse in place if the structure fails, but Council Member Ken Kilian said he fears it will topple onto an adjacent building or vehicle during a tornado.
Wisconsin statute enables the construction of mobile service facilities in any local zoning district and prohibits municipalities from denying their construction on grounds of aesthetics, height or the suitability of other locations.
“They take away all of the tools in our toolbox that we would normally use to make a decision for denial,” said Community Development Director Joe Carroll.
Platteville Plan Commission members are expected to consider a conditional-use-permit application for the tower at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 4.