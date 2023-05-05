BERNARD, Iowa -- Authorities said a man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a stopped patrol vehicle in Dubuque County. 

Jeffery A. Ingles, 31, of Viola, Iowa, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Bernard on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited with failure to maintain control, striking an unattended vehicle and failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles-injury. 

Recommended for you