A chart-topping country star will be performing in Dubuque later this year.
Dierks Bentley will headline a concert on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Jeanne Vondal, player development manager for Q Casino, said she is waiting to officially confirm an opening act for the show, though a Back Waters Stage Facebook post lists country singer Matt Stell as special guest.
“We’re hoping this will be the biggest one of the year,” she said of Bentley’s concert. “We would love to fill that space. We’re hoping to see 5,000 people come through the door. That would be fantastic.”
General admission tickets for the show will cost $74.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino in Dubuque.
Bentley last performed in Dubuque at America’s River Festival in 2013. He also previously came to the city to perform at the Five Flags Center in 2006.
Bentley has garnered 18 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “I Hold On,” “Come A Little Closer,” “Sideways,” “Somewhere On a Beach” and “Drunk on a Plane.” His most-recent No. 1, “Beers On Me,” hit the top spot in April this year.
Seven of Bentley’s albums have also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart, including his most recent, “The Mountain,” in 2018.
In addition, Bentley has been nominated for 14 Grammys since 2006.
Bentley’s concert will be the last at Back Waters Stage in 2022.
Yet this summer, a slate of rock bands will come to Q Casino. Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves will perform as part of the Rockzilla Tour on Saturday, Aug. 13.
In addition, country star Sam Hunt, along with special guests Warren Zeiders and Sean Stemaly, will perform at Back Waters Stage on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Shows already performed at Back Waters Stage this year were headlined by rock band Seether, country star Chase Rice and rapper Ja Rule. Vondal said Q Casino is still analyzing attendance figures for those shows.
“We’ve had great success with all the shows up to this point, and we don’t expect any different going forward,” Vondal said. “Papa Roach and Sam Hunt should have excellent attendance. ... It’s been a great year. We’ve been very proud of what we’ve been able to put out. We’re always looking for bigger and better acts, and next year will be no different.”
