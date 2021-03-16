CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade Chamber of Commerce recently announced plans to launch a community market this summer.
The market would feature local vendors and will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on three Saturdays: June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14.
“The idea is to have a monthly summer market,” said chamber Director Katelyn Wolfe. “It’s not just a farmers market, but anyone with anything to sell is invited to come, and they don’t have to be a Cascade resident or a chamber member.
“The whole goal is to bring people to Cascade, have them shop, walk Main Street and just enjoy the community we have. We’re going for family-friendly. We’ll have kids’ activities at each market that will vary from each event.”
Wolfe said this is something new for Cascade and is based on the model of Dyersville’s community market.
“We’re working closely with the Dyersville Downtown Market Committee to plan and cross-promote, and we’ll have a similar structure to their market,” she said.