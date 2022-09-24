The weather at Jackson Park on Saturday -- overcast, breezy, and in the high 50s -- was a far cry from the humid 80 degrees of the Marshall Islands’ capital, Majuro, that day, but Dubuque’s Marshallese community persisted in a first-time cultural celebration.

Natives of the Marshall Islands celebrate Manit Day, an annual festival held on the last Friday of September. It’s the first time the event has been hosted in Dubuque, coordinator Aiyuko Maun said.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald. 

