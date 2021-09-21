A southwest Wisconsin man accused of burglarizing a residence in 2016 and supplying stolen firearms to a Dubuque drug dealer was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison.
Shiloh M. Wolf, 23, of Montfort, Wis., had pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession, barter and sale of a stolen firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa. Wolf also was ordered to make $6,000 in restitution to the victim of the burglary.
A press release states that Wolf admitted in his plea agreement that in July 2016 he burglarized a residence in Bagley, Wis., and stole 10 pistols and revolvers and about 800 rounds of ammunition.
Wolf was a methamphetamine dealer and took the weapons "because he wanted to steal firearms that would be helpful in the drug trade,” the release states.
Wolf traded five of the firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to a meth dealer in Dubuque for cash and meth.
“Over the course of the next several years, Iowa law enforcement officers discovered a number of felons and drug users in possession of the firearms that Wolf had stolen in the burglary,” the release states.
Authorities said the firearms were associated with felony cases involving Jordan D. Ness, Jeremy M. Kieffer and John David Orr III, all of Dubuque.
Two more of the stolen firearms were discovered during a roadside cleanup in Linn County and following an incident in Clinton, Iowa. The other firearms remain at large.