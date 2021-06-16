GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg’s new police chief has been selected.
City Council members this week approved the promotion of Officer Derek Chambers to police chief. City Manager Denise Schneider said Chambers will start chief training on June 28.
Chambers has been an officer with the Guttenberg Police Department since 2008, Schneider said. With this promotion, he will receive a salary of $60,000.
Chambers will take over the role of chief from George Morteo, who is retiring on July 23.
Schneider added that the city now will look to hire another police officer to fill the vacancy created by the promotion.