As Republican presidential hopefuls visited Iowa this week, voter participation data showed which groups were most engaged in each local county in the most recent election.

As is typical nationally, local data showed that older voters had a more outsized influence in the 2022 midterm election, due to an aging population in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties and a much higher turnout rate in older age groups.

