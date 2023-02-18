As Republican presidential hopefuls visited Iowa this week, voter participation data showed which groups were most engaged in each local county in the most recent election.
As is typical nationally, local data showed that older voters had a more outsized influence in the 2022 midterm election, due to an aging population in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties and a much higher turnout rate in older age groups.
The data also showed that in the one local county where younger voters have the numbers to increase their voting influence — Dubuque County — an even lower rate participated in 2022.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said already-underway presidential campaigns will look at how voters participated recently.
“If you vote in that nonpresidential year, you are more likely to participate in the next presidential election, historically and reliably,” he said. “But parties (and) candidates also seek to activate those voters who are not participating.”
Iowa is unique in the tri-state area in collecting the kind of demographic data for election participation that this story references. Both Wisconsin and Illinois run completely blind elections — neither collecting nor sharing this information — so this sort of analysis is not possible in the same way.
Voter age
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties all have far lower populations in the youngest adult age groups.
That is especially true in the more rural counties. Residents ages 18 to 24 made up 8.3% of the voting-age population in Clayton County, 9.3% in Delaware County and 9.4% in Jackson County.
Dubuque County has significantly more, with that age group making up 12.9% of the voting-age population.
By comparison, people 65 and older made up nearly 30% of Clayton County’s population. People 50 to 64 made up 25% of Dubuque County’s population.
But Dubuque County’s younger voters did not show their strength as a voting bloc to the rate they make up the population.
Eighteen- to 24-year-olds made up just 3.7% of total votes cast in the midterms in Clayton County, 4.5% of votes cast in Delaware County and 4.2% of votes cast in Jackson County. Young voters’ portion of the votes cast in Dubuque County in 2022 was 4.9%.
Turnout among registered voters was lower in that age group in all area counties than in any other, as Budzisz said was common. It was 28.5% in Delaware County, for instance, where turnout was 78% for those 65 and older.
It was 25% in Dubuque County, which helped negate the larger portion of the voting age population that group has there. Of Dubuque County voters 65 and older, 77% voted in the midterm election.
Budzisz said some young people in Dubuque County might not be eligible to vote there. Students from out of town who are attending colleges in the county might be registered to vote in their hometowns, for instance, or might not be U.S. citizens.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer said there are studies to see if younger voters are turned off by partisan ugliness in today’s politics.
“There are some things out there about disinterest, distrust, apathy — whatever it is — and more frustration with what politics looks like,” he said. “It’s been such a negative environment they have grown up in.”
Budzisz said another explanation could be that the more rural counties’ younger voters turned out particularly strongly in 2022, making Dubuque County’s numbers look lower. He said that could be an impact of a ballot measure that enshrined a right to bear arms in Iowa’s constitution and made it harder for state legislation restricting gun rights.
“You did have (Iowa) Constitutional Amendment 1, which had really high support in rural counties in particular, which could have driven younger voters,” he said.
Alignment
The data also showed with which political party, if any, different groups of voters aligned themselves.
Registered Republicans had 70% turnout in Clayton County and 43.7% of the total votes cast. They had 74% turnout in Delaware County, casting 48.3% of total votes. In Dubuque County, Republicans saw 65.4% turnout and 35.1% of the vote. They saw 68.7% turnout and 40.5% of the total votes in Jackson County.
Registered Democrats had 62% turnout and 42.9% of the votes in Dubuque County, 67% turnout and 28.2% of total votes in Clayton County, 67% turnout and 22.1% of the votes in Delaware County and 62.8% turnout and 37.3% of total votes in Jackson County.
Voters not registered to a party had lower turnout but still made up a good chunk of votes in each county.
Leaders of Dubuque County’s Democratic and Republican Parties did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
The data also showed alignments within age groups and between men and women.
In every age group of voters in every area county, men were more likely to be registered Republicans and women more likely to be registered as Democrats.
In Jackson County, for instance, 37.3% of voters in 2022 were registered Democrat and 40.5% were registered Republican. But 41.5% of women were registered Democrat compared to 33.2% of men. And 44.5% of men were registered Republican compared to 36.2% of women.
In Dubuque County at the time of fall’s election, that difference was particularly pronounced in the youngest voter bloc in 2022. There, 33.3% of 18-to-24-year-old voters were registered Democrats, 29.6% were registered Republicans and 35.5% were registered with no party. But 42.7% of men in that age group were registered Republicans, compared to 23.7% of women. And 39.9% of women there were registered Democrats, compared to 19.6% of men.
