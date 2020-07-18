PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Since Wayne Wodarz took over the position of Platteville Regional Chamber’s executive director in January, most chamber events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
However, Hometown Festival Week — which runs from today until July 26 — still boasts a full slate of activities.
“It’s a time for us to showcase what we have for activities that are in our own backyard,” Wodarz said. “It’s amazing that people don’t know about hidden treasures right there. During all this, I think people are grateful for their communities.”
Major changes include the cancellation of two of the festival’s biggest events: Southwest Music Fest and Berry Fest.
“We just didn’t feel comfortable about still having (Music Fest),” said chamber Executive Assistant Dena Nechkash. “In the past, people would be pretty close knit and would be dancing in the street.”
She added that the canceled Berry Fest is typically put on each year by Southwest Health, though it still is doing Passport to Fun activities that give children an opportunity to win a new bicycle.
Though certain vendors and volunteers canceled due to the pandemic, Wodarz said the chamber still ensured the festival would include at least one event per day.
One new activity is a self-guided historic marker tour on Wednesday, July 22, during which participants can visit Platteville’s historical locations at their own pace by following an interactive Google Map. The tour includes more than 30 locations.
“It’s interesting we have so much history, and this gives people an opportunity to take advantage of that,” Wodarz said.
The festival also will feature a challenge to climb the 266 steps of Platteville’s historic “Big M” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Since the challenge takes place over the course of several hours, Wodarz said he hopes social distancing can be easily implemented. He added that many of the week’s activities are outdoors and geared toward smaller groups for easier social distancing.
Masks will be encouraged but not required at each event, Wodarz said. Wearing masks in the heat, and doing physical activities like climbing the “Big M” might be difficult for people, he said.