The longtime leader of a local nonprofit will retire next summer.
Hills & Dales CEO Marilyn Althoff will step down from her position in July, according to a press release issued by the Dubuque-based organization. Althoff has spent 32 years with Hills & Dales, including 16 as the nonprofit’s CEO.
Founded in 1973, Hills & Dales provides services to children and young adults with disabilities in eastern Iowa. The scope of the nonprofit expanded significantly during Althoff’s time as CEO, and the organization now employs 450 people.
A local and nationwide search for Althoff’s successor is underway, the press release stated. Officials hope to announce the new CEO in early 2021 and intend for that person to work alongside Althoff in a transition period before officially taking the reins.
Althoff plans to spend her retirement traveling and spending more time with family members, the release states.