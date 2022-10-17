CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rick Campbell sells toys, collects toys and loves to talk about toys.
“It definitely keeps you young,” Campbell said.
Campbell was among about a dozen vendors at the 19th Cuba City Toy Show, held Sunday at Banfield’s Swiss Haus, rural Cuba City. Campbell has been a vendor and collector at the Cuba City show for each of the event’s 19 years. He described it as a reunion of like-minded people.
“Some of us know way too much about our fellow collectors,” he said. “Some of us get to be like family.”
Organizer Earl Kaiser, of Platteville, launched the toy show, which would have marked its 20th year Sunday if not for a year lost to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m just a big kid — I like toys,” Kaiser said. “I’ve been going to all of the shows around since 1991, and I wanted to try it.”
Held the third Sunday in October, the show typically draws between 125 and 175 visitors and 10 to 15 vendors. Kaiser said some vendors come from as far as 60 miles away.
“It’s been fun, and I get to know a lot of the different people,” Kaiser said. “That’s why I like toy shows — I get to meet a lot of different people.”
Proceeds from the $2 admission fee went to Wisconsin Badger Camp and the Cuba City Lions Club.
Tom Caccia, of Dickeyville, and his father-in-law, John Hill, of Platteville, examined die-cast cars and tractors arranged in meticulous rows on Campbell’s table.
“I’m always on the hunt for the (toys) I’m looking for,” Caccia said. “I’m mostly interested in pickups and muscle cars.”
Caccia said that he not only remembers the first toy car he bought, he still owns it.
“It was in 1963, and it was a ’63 Volkswagen bus,” he said. “I’ve been collecting toys ever since.”
Campbell said that certain people never grow out of toys — himself included.
“Since I was a kid, any toy that represented a real machine — cars, tractors or trucks — I loved that toy,” he said. “Even in high school — and I graduated in 1971 — I went around to dealerships or retail stores that had the good stuff, like Ertl (toys) and looked at what was new. I couldn’t afford everything I wanted, but once in a while I would buy one or two pieces and haul it home. I never gave up on toys.”
Campbell said his collection began to grow in his young adulthood in the mid-1970s, particularly after attending an outdoor farm show called Farmfest in southern Minnesota in 1976.
“I went around and bought a few little toys here and there (at Farmfest),” he said. “At the Kubota exhibit, they had a little die-cast tractor with a rototiller in a box. I bought one of those and there was a lady in the (exhibitor’s) tent who said, ‘Boy, something is going on, I’ve been selling these like hot cakes. I’m on my second or third case already.’”
Campbell said he realized at that moment that toys were becoming collector’s items and he wanted in on the trend. He began attending household auctions and toy shows, and his collection grew.
“I got more into it,” he said.
