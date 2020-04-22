Responding to an increase in food insecurity across the Midwest, a transmission company is providing $175,000 in grants to area food banks, several of which are located in the tri-state region, according to a press release.
ITC Midwest awarded funds to the following local charities:
- Dubuque Food Pantry, Dubuque, $7,500
- St. Stephen’s Food Bank, Dubuque, $6,000
- East Dubuque Lions Club Food Pantry, East Dubuque, Ill., $1,000
- Galena Food Pantry, Galena, Ill., $1,000
- Six Rivers Food Pantry, Cassville, Wis., $1,000
- Lancaster Food Pantry, Lancaster, Wis., $1,500