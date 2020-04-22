Responding to an increase in food insecurity across the Midwest, a transmission company is providing $175,000 in grants to area food banks, several of which are located in the tri-state region, according to a press release.

ITC Midwest awarded funds to the following local charities:

  • Dubuque Food Pantry, Dubuque, $7,500
  • St. Stephen’s Food Bank, Dubuque, $6,000
  • East Dubuque Lions Club Food Pantry, East Dubuque, Ill., $1,000
  • Galena Food Pantry, Galena, Ill., $1,000
  • Six Rivers Food Pantry, Cassville, Wis., $1,000
  • Lancaster Food Pantry, Lancaster, Wis., $1,500

