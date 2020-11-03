Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, bested her Democratic challenger to serve another term in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Lundgren received 67% of the votes, or 12,854, to represent District 57, which encompasses most of Dubuque County outside of the City of Dubuque. Ryan Quinn, of Dyersville, received 6,313 votes.
Lundgren, who co-owns of Trackside Bar & Grill and Lone Palm Travel has served in the Iowa House since 2017 and chairs the chamber's Human Resources Committee.
Lundgren previously said that if reelected, she would like to continue heading the committee and to start her next session looking at health technology issues brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has also said she wants to continue putting a focus on the state's mental health system. She also seeks to boost rural broadband resources and trim red tape for businesses.
Quinn, who works in web and software development relations, entered the race this summer after accepting the Democratic nomination at a special nomination convention. He did not run in the primary but decided to campaign when he saw that Lundgen did not have a Democratic challenger.
Quinn previously said that if elected, he wanted to reverse legislation that limited public employees' collective bargaining rights. He also stated his desire to increase education funding and to provide incentives and tax relief for residents who want to start small businesses. He also has said he wanted to increase the state's minimum wage.