CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City’s future is being shaped by the hands of young people.
An abstract vision for “hangout” spaces has evolved into a $416,000 development plan for expanding a downtown plaza over the course of 10 years. City leaders see the idea as a potential boon to commerce and population retention.
“It’s about young people. It’s driven by young people,” said Bob Jones, Cuba City economic development director. “Rural America, this is what we need.”
University of Wisconsin-Platteville students provided the city with a plan for a Presidential Plaza that would expand the existing Presidential Courtyard and Caboose located on Main Street between Webster and Calhoun streets.
The team consisted of Christopher Moore, Dustin Reynolds, Kyle Samann and Ryan Schuppie. They spent four months on the endeavor as part of a senior design project, which all engineering students undertake at the university.
Collectively, they researched land use data and economic development projects, surveyed community members, scored activities, priced amenities and drafted conceptual site plans.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic precluded face-to-face meetings with community stakeholders, which added to the challenge of completing the project. After UW-P leaders closed the campus in March, the students held daily video conferences with each other.
Each team member invested about 185 hours into the project during the semester, said UW-P professor Kristina Fields, who advised the students.
“When they’re working for someone who is really (a client), it helps them bring together everything they have learned,” she said.
The first phase of the project involves the addition of a green space for lawn games, a mural and outdoor seating. In later years, a fountain, gazebo and outdoor sound system would be installed.
“I’m really looking forward to coming back someday and seeing the plaza for myself,” Moore said.
Many of its features originally were suggested by Cuba City High School students, two of whom served on the city’s Downtown Task Force.
Jones expects that much of the expense will be offset by grants and donations.
A City of Presidents Committee already contributed $5,000, and Cuba City Telephone Co. donated Wi-Fi equipment and internet service for the plaza.
With assistance from the students, Jones also applied for a $16,000 grant through AARP, and he is working with the UW-P art department for the creation of a 3-D mural that would be painted on the ground.
In the fall, Cuba City will have another UW-P senior design team oversee the planning of a pedestrian trail.
“The 10-year plan gives us a vision to work toward,” Jones said. “It’s something that is going to last us for generations.”