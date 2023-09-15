Today, MidWestOne Bank building, 895 Main St., Dubuque
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over 70 participants are scheduled to rappel down the side of the bank building, and viewers are invited to explore food trucks, music and a beverage tent on the ground. Proceeds will benefit the United Way’s community impact fund. Admission: Free, food and drink available for purchase. More information: dbqunitedway.org.
Park(ing) days
Today and Saturday, Main and Washington streets, Central Avenue, Dubuque
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Sustainable Dubuque locally sponsors a global initiative to temporarily replace curbside parking with outside social spots. Admission: Free. More information: www.sustainabledubuque.org/parking-day.
Night (and Day) at the Museum
Today through Sunday, Veterans Memorial Park and Lafayette County Historical and Genealogy Society Museum, 525 Main St., Darlington, Wis.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. A three-day celebration of Lafayette County’s history featuring re-enactors, fur trade-era and Civil War-era living history encampments, displays and live music. Food and drink available for purchase. Shopping opportunities available. Admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/LafayetteMuseum.
The Great Draw
Saturday, 11th Street between Locust and Main Streets, Dubuque
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside the Lines Art Gallery’s annual street drawing competition will showcase local artists of all ages. Voting for your favorite artists will fund an art scholarship for an area student. Ballot cost: $1 for one vote, $5 for 6 votes, $100 for 120 votes. General admission: Free, donation suggested. More information: www.thegreatdraw.com.
5th Annual Maqtoberfest
Saturday, Main Street, Maquoketa, Iowa
Gates open at 11 a.m. The celebration will feature food and drink for purchase and local vendors. Family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a sidewalk chalk art contest and live entertainment. The Oscar Meyer Wiener-mobile will be parked from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free live concert by 3 Day Rain will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. General admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/Maqtoberfest.
Oktoberfest, Dubuque
Sunday, Backwaters Stage, Q Casino
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual benefit for Camp Albrecht Acres will include food and drink for purchase, live music and wiener dog races. Admission: Free, but donations suggested. More information: dbqoktoberfest.org.
DBQ Fall Bridal Expo
Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Noon to 3 p.m. Over 90 local and area exhibitors will be present at the Grand River Center, along with chances to enter prize drawings. Admission: Free, must show ticket to enter. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/DBQbrideexpo. More information: tinyurl.com/BrideInfo.