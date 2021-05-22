EARLVILLE, Iowa — Attorneys have presented their arguments about whether there was enough evidence to convict a Delaware County man of murdering his wife in 2018.
Todd M. Mullis, 44, is appealing his first-degree murder conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole. Mullis was convicted of killing his wife, Amy Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, 2018, at their farm near Earlville.
However, Todd Mullis has always maintained his innocence and said his wife’s death must have been a tragic farm accident.
An appeal brief filed by Mullis’ attorneys, Aaron Hamrock and Robert Larson, argued that there was insufficient evidence presented at the trial to support a first-degree murder conviction. They also argued that Mullis should have been granted his previous two motions for judgment of acquittal and his motion for a new trial.
“A thorough review of the facts, testimony and evidence admitted at trial indicates a clear miscarriage of justice has occurred to the detriment of Mr. Mullis,” the brief reads.
The brief also argues that it wouldn’t have been possible for Todd Mullis to kill his wife on Nov. 10, 2018, based on the timeline of events that day.
Trial testimony revealed that Todd and Amy Mullis, as well as their then-13-year-old son, Trysten, were working in a hog barn on the family farm. Since she had surgery a few days prior, Amy Mullis became dizzy and left the barn.
Trysten found his mother in a shed with a corn rake in her back about an hour and a half later. During that time period, Trysten previously testified that his father had only been out of his sight for a few moments while Trysten got a drink of water.
Mullis’ attorneys state in documents that those moments wouldn’t have given Mullis enough time to run more than 100 yards, kill his wife, compose himself and resume work, all without his son’s knowledge. He also would have had to know his wife was in the shed before setting out to find her.
“To believe Mr. Mullis murdered Ms. Mullis, one must also believe the children were in a conspiracy with their father to cover up Ms. Mullis’s murder,” Mullis’ attorneys stated in their brief.
The state’s brief, prepared by Iowa Assistant Attorney General Bridget Chambers, argued that there were no errors in denying Mullis’ previous motions and that his conviction should stand.
“Sufficient evidence supports Mullis’ conviction based simply upon the fact that there was no one else present who could have killed Amy Mullis,” the brief states.
The brief also noted that all of the couple’s children would have been too young to be physically capable of causing Amy Mullis’ injuries.
Amy Mullis had six wounds to her back, though the corn rake had only four tines. According to the brief, this indicates that Mullis intended to kill his wife, as she was struck with the rake more than once.
Todd Mullis also had the motive to kill his wife, the brief states. He recently found out Amy Mullis was having an affair and wanted to leave him. He also wanted to prevent a divorce, as he could have lost part of his farm in the process, it says.
“In months prior to her murder, Amy feared for her life,” the brief states. “Amy told several people that if Todd found out about her affair, he would kill her.”