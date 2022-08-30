Police said a Dubuque man kicked in a woman’s door Sunday and she later lunged at his mother with a knife and bit an officer.

Robert A. Pugh, 25, of 2779 Pleasant View Drive, and Mary D. Hall, 28, of 2453 Broadway St., No. 3, were arrested at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Pugh was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, while Hall was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts with injury, child endangerment and assault on persons in certain occupations with injury.

