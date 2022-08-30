Police said a Dubuque man kicked in a woman’s door Sunday and she later lunged at his mother with a knife and bit an officer.
Robert A. Pugh, 25, of 2779 Pleasant View Drive, and Mary D. Hall, 28, of 2453 Broadway St., No. 3, were arrested at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Pugh was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, while Hall was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts with injury, child endangerment and assault on persons in certain occupations with injury.
Court documents state that officers responded at 9:17 a.m. Sunday to Hall’s residence after a disturbance was reported.
Witnesses told police that Hall and Pugh had been arguing earlier in the day. Pugh kicked in the door to Hall’s apartment and then swung his fists at her.
Pugh’s mother, Latonya Rodgers, 48, told police that Hall then came down the stairs from her apartment, pushed an 11-year-old out of the way and lunged at Rodgers with a large butcher knife.
Pugh intervened, and Hall left the scene in a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and found Hall hiding under a blanket in the backseat.
Police arrested Hall. Hall bit Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Clark Egdorf on the arm and spat at him multiple times, according to documents.
Authorities found the knife under a vehicle parked at the scene.