A total of 519 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The most-recent week represented a decrease compared to the previous one, when 876 Dubuque County workers filed initial claims.
In addition to the 519 new claims, GDDC officials reported there are 7,449 “continuing claims” in Dubuque County. That means 7,968 individuals overall are filing for state unemployment.
Last week's new claims total was the lowest since mid-March.
New claims in Dubuque County peaked during the week ending April 4, with 2,718. Nearly 13,000 such claims have been filed in the county since March 15, but many of these workers have subsequently re-entered the workforce.
The manufacturing sector led the way in new claims last week, with 139.
There were about 14,600 new unemployment claims statewide last week, down from 17,500 the previous week. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 180,679, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
First-time claims in the U.S. totaled roughly 2.1 million last week, marking the lowest total since the COVID-19 pandemic began.