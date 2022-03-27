Dubuque man sentenced to life in kidnapping, sexual abuse case
A Dubuque man on Monday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping a girl to sexually abuse her.
Robbie J. Hess, 43, received the mandatory sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in November had found him guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
Court records indicate that jury members based their guilty verdict on Hess’ intent “to commit sexual abuse based on (the girl’s) mental incapacitation.”
Hess originally was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, but they were dismissed prior to the trial and replaced with the kidnapping charge.
Court documents state that the girl, who was younger than 16, encountered the man later identified as Hess while she was wandering in the Port of Dubuque area in July 2020. Hess invited her onto his boat and then took her to an abandoned island on the Mississippi River, where she reported that he restrained her by holding her arms and sexually assaulted her.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Dubuque
Michael Hilton said it happens dozens of times per day. People will jiggle the front door, then ask if the Hilton family’s business is open yet.
“I’ve been here at 1 a.m., getting things ready, and when I go to lock the door, people will drive into the parking lot and ask when we will be open,” he said.
The door jiggling ended at 8 a.m. Friday when Aricka and Michael Hilton opened Dubuque’s first Crumbl Cookies location in Warren Plaza, 3500 Dodge St., No. 202.
Crumbl is one of the nation’s fastest-growing bakery chains. After opening the first store in 2017 in Logan, Utah, the firm has expanded to more than 400 stores in 36 states. The Dubuque location will be Crumbl’s third shop in Iowa, joining ones in Ankeny and Cedar Rapids.
Crumbl features a rotating menu of cookies and ice cream.
Dubuque police look to bolster ranks
The Dubuque Police Department has 17 open officer positions as the number of applications it receives has fallen dramatically, the police chief told City Council members.
Chief Jeremy Jensen spoke about the city’s recruitment issues and a number of funding proposals, including purchasing stun guns for all officers, during a public hearing for the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1.
While the Police Department is budgeted for 113 sworn officers, it currently employs 96. And six of those still are completing the police academy or field training.
Jensen attributed the shortage to the shrinking workforce nationwide.
“You can see a downward trend in the number of applicants we have had,” he said. “We’re asking everybody to help us recruit that one person.”
Manchester man sentenced to 45 years for sex trafficking
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.
Darrius D. Redd, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after a jury in September found him guilty of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud and coercion; facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a controlled substance to a person younger than 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Redd was convicted after a four-and-a-half-day trial.
Redd faced at least 15 years and up to life in prison for the convictions. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Redd met the victim, who was a college student, at a gas station in February 2020.
“Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics, as well as physical force, to compel a victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money,” according to court documents and trial evidence.
Cost more than doubles to fix ice center
The city of Dubuque is proposing spending $6.6 million on repairs and improvements to the city’s ice arena next fiscal year.
The proposed capital improvement projects, presented to the Dubuque City Council on Thursday, include stabilizing the Mystique Community Ice Center’s foundation, purchasing a new generator, upgrading the center’s dehumidification system, making safety improvements, remodeling the concessions area and conducting a mechanical systems assessment.
The foundation settling remediation project, estimated to cost $4.6 million, will require the ice center to close to the public from June through October. City staff had previously estimated the project would cost about $2 million.
The projects were presented as part of the city’s public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins on July 1. This was the first time the ice center had a budget to present since the city took over management of the facility from the nonprofit Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center Inc., known as DICE, in June 2021. Prior to that, DICE had managed the facility since its construction in 2009 at a cost of about $7 million.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the projects are necessary to improve safety and efficiency at the ice center, along with potentially increasing revenue through the concessions improvements.