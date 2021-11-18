Sorry, an error occurred.
GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation announced that all of its nature preserves will be closed to the public this weekend.
The natural areas will be closed from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 19 to 21, “in the interest of public safety” during deer firearm season.