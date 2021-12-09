Sorry, an error occurred.
The board of directors of Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries Inc. this week declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.
It is payable Jan. 3 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22, according to a press release. The announcement marks the 320th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
The company is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of furniture.
