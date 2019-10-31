PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new ownership group is taking the reins at a Platteville auto dealership, ensuring the retention of more than 60 jobs and paving the way for additional hires next year.
Jennifer Myers, marketing director for Kunes Country Auto Group, confirmed that the company recently came to an agreement to purchase Ubersox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Platteville.
She noted that Kunes Country Auto Group already has taken over operations at the facility and the deal should be finalized within the next three months. It is now doing business as Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Myers added.
As part of the deal, Kunes also will acquire the Ubersox dealership in Barneveld, and Shimmer Car Wash & Detail, which is located adjacent to the Ubersox dealership in Platteville. Ubersox dealerships in Monroe and Darlington are not included in the deal.
The Platteville operation employs 60 to 70 people, Myers said.
“We really value the talent and knowledge that comes with local employees,” Myers said. “Every current employee there will be retained and there will be some expansion of employment as well.”
She said at least five employees will be added in Platteville early next year.
Myers said Ubersox has been in discussions with multiple entities about purchasing their dealerships. The owners of Kunes and Ubersox started discussing a deal in mid-October and struck a deal within a week.
“It really happened very quickly,” she said.
Myers said bringing the Platteville dealership under the Kunes umbrella will mean a broader selection for customers, who now will have access to vehicles at any dealership within the auto group’s expansive family.
For Kunes Country Auto Group, the impending purchase of the Ubersox dealerships will continue a stretch of rapid growth.
Gregg Kunes opened Kunes Country Ford Lincoln in Delavan in 1996. For more than a decade, that remained the sole dealership operated by the company.
Since 2008, however, the auto group has added more than 20 new dealerships to its family. Myers said the pair of Ubersox properties will mark the 23rd and 24th operating under the Kunes name.
She emphasized that the auto group is a Christian organization that aims to give back to its communities. It continues to “tithe,” donating 10% of its profits to charities in local communities.
“The employees and I are very excited to become members of this company,” Ubersox General Manager Derek Furrer wrote via email. “They have provided us with additional support and personnel, which ensures that we can continue to provide excellent customer service to the communities of Platteville, Barneveld and the surrounding areas while we transition.”
Furrer referred questions about the facilities in Darlington and Monroe to Ubersox owner Mike Ubersox. Attempts to obtain contact information for Ubersox were unsuccessful.