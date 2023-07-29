Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will hold a public event this weekend where attendees can use a dart-throwing device.
The atlatl throw will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Hurstville Interpretive Center fishing pond, 18670 63rd St., in Maquoketa.
An online announcement states that an atlatl is a “primitive tool used to fling darts at quarry or a target.”
People of all ages and athletic ability are welcome, and all equipment and instruction will be provided. Interested attendees are asked to call 563-652-3783 to reserve their spot.
